'To say SA sold arms misrepresents our country and government,' - Naledi Pandor

The United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety recently claimed that South Africa supplied arms and ammunition to Russia via the Lady R ship that was docked in Simon’s Town naval base last December.

The Presidency and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) condemned the statements made by the ambassador.

Dr Pandor tells Bongani Bingwa that she had a meeting with the ambassador where she expressed government's displeasure.

She says the US ambassador should have followed the proper diplomatic channels if he was concerned and wanted to make these allegations.

This is my first experience of an ambassador calling a press conference and then making very serious allegations in a most wild and inappropriate manor. I must say I was shocked. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

She says Brigety has since apologised for the manor in which he made the allegations.

I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor this evening and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I re-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries & the important agenda our Presidents have given us. ' Ambassador Reuben Brigety (@USAmbRSA) May 12, 2023

With regards to the allegations, she says that the South African government does not sell arms, adding that arms are sold by private sector defence companies, and there is a legal procedure and arms control process that must be followed.

To go to the public and say South Africa sold arms is actually totally misrepresenting our country and the government. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

If indeed the ambassador’s allegation is true, then someone has committed a crime. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

She adds that she does not have any more information on this than what has been made public, but she welcomes the announcement of an investigation.

I hope it will happen very speedily and should anybody have committed a crime then they must be brought to book. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

