Real-life Captain Hook: Kruger trail guide survives scuffle with crocodile

Mark Montgomery – who has been a guide since 1998 – had a narrow escape after breaking free from a crocodile's jaw while hiking the Kruger Trail in Mpumalanga.

In his 25 years as a guide and encounters with dangerous animals, nothing could've prepared him for the interaction he was about to have with a crocodile.

After stopping at a river to scoop out clean water, it wasn't until the third scoop that he noticed the head of a crocodile, just below the surface of the water.

One moment Montgomery was pulling his hand back, and the next he was in the water.

He told reporters that what happened in between was a blur.

Three surgeries later, Montgomery's hand is in tact and he doesn't plan on stopping his guides any time soon.

When I saw this picture of this guy's hand, I thought well that was nearly Captain Hook. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

