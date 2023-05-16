Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn... 16 May 2023 7:01 PM
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40% Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023. 16 May 2023 6:42 PM
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership. 16 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Politics
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to dea... 16 May 2023 4:27 PM
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign' Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning. 16 May 2023 12:53 PM
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses. 16 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Old Chinese restaurant with ancient makeover is going VIRAL Do you believe that the dodgier the place is, the better the food? 16 May 2023 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Mother uses notorious way to smuggle keys out of a locked house It was impossible for the mother to direct the child to remember where to get the keys. 16 May 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash Callies lost 4-0 to City, who earned automatic promotion to the Premiership from that result, with all 4 goals being conceded in t... 15 May 2023 7:46 PM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

16 May 2023 11:09 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
carbon dioxide
climate change

This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere.

We have grown so used to many things. To the pictures of wildfires and cremated animals, to the ice sheets calving into the ocean, to the promises of world leaders that they will heed the “last chance” warning of the scientists.

It’s hard for anyone under the age of 40 to remember a time when carbon dioxide build-up, whether it was “the greenhouse effect”, or “global warming” or “climate change” or now “climate crisis”, wasn’t in the news.

The long hot summer of 1988 – 35 years ago – is held as the moment that world leaders began to mouth the right pieties.

Presidential candidate (and soon to be president) George H.W. Bush said he would use the “White House effect” to fix the Greenhouse Effect (he didn’t). UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher warned of a giant experiment being conducted “with the system of this planet itself”.

Thirty-five years. But it was actually 35 years before that – fully 70 years ago this month – that the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere first travelled around the world.

That carbon dioxide trapped heat was uncontroversial. Irish scientist John Tyndall (possibly drawing on the work of an American, Eunice Foote) had shown that it did back in the mid-1800s.

In 1895, Swedish Nobel prize winner Svante Arrhenius had suggested that – over hundreds of years – the build-up of carbon dioxide released when humans burn oil, coal and gas might trap so much heat as to melt the tundra and make freezing winters a thing of the past.

His work was challenged, but the idea occasionally popped up in popular journals. In 1938 English steam engineer Guy Callendar suggested to the Royal Meteorological Society in London that warming was underway.

But it was in early May, 1953, at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union, that Canadian physicist Gilbert Plass – who had been corresponding with Callendar – told the gathered scientists that trouble was afoot.

Plass said that:

The large increase in industrial activity during the present century is discharging so much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that the average temperature is rising at the rate of 1.5 degrees per century.

Gilbert Plass, Canadian Physicist

This got picked up by the Associated Press and other wire services and appeared in newspapers all around the world (even as far afield as the Sydney Morning Herald). Plass’s warning also popped up in Newsweek on May 18 and in Time on May 25.

The fact that the world was warming was already uncontroversial among scientists. But the emphatic connection with carbon dioxide made by Plass, as opposed to competing theories such as orbital wobbles or sunspot activity, was newsworthy.

Plass had become interested in the question of carbon dioxide buildup while working for the Ford Motor Company. He looked at how carbon dioxide actually functions in the real world, not just at sea level (without getting too technical. Many scientists had dismissed Arrhenius’s earlier work on the basis of false confidence that carbon dioxide worked the same there as in the stratosphere).

Plass kept working on the issue, with technical and popular publications through the rest of the 1950s. In 1956, he had an academic article on “the carbon dioxide theory of climate change” published in the Swedish scientific journal Tellus, and also a popular article in the American Scientist. And he was present at the first major meetings to discuss carbon dioxide build up.

Meanwhile, the carbon dioxide theory started getting more coverage among science journalists. One, George Wendt, wrote up the findings in the then well-regarded UNESCO Courier, and this got excerpted in the Irish Times in 1954, the same year that British journalists started mentioning it.

In 1957 the then-new magazine New Scientist mentioned it. By the end of the 1950s, anyone who read a newspaper could have been aware of the basic idea.

Throughout the 50s and 60s US, Swedish, German and Soviet scientists were examining the issue. In 1965 President Lyndon Johnson even name-checked carbon dioxide build-up in an address to Congress.

Pollution and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com
Pollution and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com

By the end of the 1960s international collaboration was beginning, though there was caution still. For instance, in April 1969 the American scientist Charles Keeling, who had been measuring atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations at a Hawaiian observatory, revealed that he had been asked to change the title of a lecture from, “If carbon dioxide from fossil fuels is changing man’s environment, what will we do about it?” to “Is carbon dioxide from fossil fuel changing man’s environment?”

For climate historians like me, the 1970s are a fascinating period of intense measurement, modelling, observation and thinking which, by the end of the decade, produced a working consensus that there was serious trouble ahead. In effect, Plass had nailed it.

When Plass spoke out, the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide was at about 310 parts per million. Today, they’re 423 or so. Every year, as we burn more oil, coal and gas, the concentration climbs and more heat is trapped.

By the time Plass’s warning is 100 years old, the concentrations will be much higher. There’s a very good chance we will have gone over the 2°C warming level that used to be regarded as “safe”.

This story was updated on May 15 2023. In 1938 Callendar presented his work to the Royal Meteorological Society, not the Royal Society as originally stated.

Published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by Marc Hudson, Visiting Fellow, Science Policy, University of Sussex

The Conversation


16 May 2023 11:09 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
carbon dioxide
climate change

More from World

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

12 May 2023 8:37 AM

On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website

Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime

11 May 2023 12:33 PM

A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind

10 May 2023 12:22 PM

Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from Tucker Carlson's video on twitter. Picture: @TuckerCarlson/twitter

[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter

10 May 2023 9:30 AM

American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© palinchak/123rf.com

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol

10 May 2023 8:34 AM

A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© iuliian/123rf.com

For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!

9 May 2023 12:55 PM

Is this something that you would buy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

9 May 2023 10:55 AM

On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

Local

Gun used in AKA, Tibz shooting recovered by police in Durban

Local

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Grid unavailability beginning to be a 'big problem', Mantashe tells MPs

16 May 2023 10:00 PM

Unisa management failed in executing its mandate, report finds

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

Ex-football club official arrested for defrauding investors out of millions

16 May 2023 9:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA