[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'
Clement Manyathela interviews Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human.
You might find yourself in a position where you're not enjoying your job anymore, and 'Sunday Scaries' are becoming more and more of a regular occurrence.
Perhaps you've received a better opportunity, and while change is always welcomed, the way in which you leave your current job is important.
RELATED: (LISTEN) What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective
According to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act:
- If an employee is at a company for six months or less – one week's notice
- If an employee is at a company for six months but less than a year – two weeks notice
- If an employee is at a company for more than a year – four weeks notice
Luhanga says that this may differ according to a company's policies.
If you're planning on resigning, an employee would need to have a formal meeting with their manager where they present a written letter explaining reasons for leaving.
Luhanga notes that employees are entitled to change their mind about their resignation, however, it is up to the employer to either decline or accept.
Luhanga reassures employers to not take it personally or berate the employee as they'll essentially be the 'ambassador' for the company, either recommending the company, or telling people to avoid it.
Lastly, an exit interview should be scheduled, where employees are encouraged to be frank about their experience at the company, and it should be used as a learning experience for the employer, adds Luhanga.
RELATED: Quiet quitting or acting your wage: Why are employees becoming disengaged?
For the employer, I always say don't take it personally.Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human
The resignation has to be mutually accepted.Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human
It's not an emotional discussion; it's a formal discussion.Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human
You don't want to burn your bridges.Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning
In addition, the study shows that grade 6 pupils are unable to comprehend grade 4 content.Read More
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.Read More
DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems
Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver food.Read More
Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually
We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023.Read More
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?
SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.Read More
Real-life Captain Hook: Kruger trail guide survives scuffle with crocodile
One moment Montgomery was pulling his hand back, and the next he was in the water.Read More
More from Business
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom
Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.Read More
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA
Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss
Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'Read More
Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding
President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis.Read More
How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business
Musician JR Bogopa shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health
Loss of income claims linked to mental and behavioral disorders have spiked since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.Read More