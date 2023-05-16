[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'





Clement Manyathela interviews Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human.

You might find yourself in a position where you're not enjoying your job anymore, and 'Sunday Scaries' are becoming more and more of a regular occurrence.

Perhaps you've received a better opportunity, and while change is always welcomed, the way in which you leave your current job is important.

According to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act:

If an employee is at a company for six months or less – one week's notice

If an employee is at a company for six months but less than a year – two weeks notice

If an employee is at a company for more than a year – four weeks notice

Luhanga says that this may differ according to a company's policies.

If you're planning on resigning, an employee would need to have a formal meeting with their manager where they present a written letter explaining reasons for leaving.

Luhanga notes that employees are entitled to change their mind about their resignation, however, it is up to the employer to either decline or accept.

Luhanga reassures employers to not take it personally or berate the employee as they'll essentially be the 'ambassador' for the company, either recommending the company, or telling people to avoid it.

Lastly, an exit interview should be scheduled, where employees are encouraged to be frank about their experience at the company, and it should be used as a learning experience for the employer, adds Luhanga.

For the employer, I always say don't take it personally. Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human

The resignation has to be mutually accepted. Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human

It's not an emotional discussion; it's a formal discussion. Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human

You don't want to burn your bridges. Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO – Redefine Human

