Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

* 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

The RMB Africa Focus series, brought to you by RMB, a leading African corporate and investment bank, returns for a second season that aims to showcase investment opportunities and growth areas on the African continent.

Africa's youthful population, the African Continental Free Trade Area, and sectors like renewables and manufacturing gaining traction, means the continent presents a wealth of potential for investors.

Listen to the full RMB Africa Focus report with Crystal Orderson below:

Africa's Demographic Advantage:

According to Stats SA, Africa is projected to have a population of approximately 2.4 billion by 2050, with over 75% of its population being under the age of 35. This youth dividend positions Africa as a significant market for investment and economic growth. While ageing populations pose challenges in other regions globally, Africa's youthful demographic offers an opportunity for sustainable development and innovation.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA):

The AfCFTA has emerged as a catalyst for significant investment in Africa, with 44 countries already having already signed up for the agreement. The AfCFTA, representing a combined estimated GDP of about $624 billion, promotes intra-African trade, manufacturing opportunities, and consumer spending. It provides a crucial platform for businesses to tap into regional and domestic markets, fostering economic integration and growth across the continent.

The reality is we do have the African continental free trade area, and it does make us the largest free trade zone in the world.

Crystal Orderson

Renewable Energy and Manufacturing:

The renewable energy sector's vast potential in Africa is not to be underestimated. The continent boasts the world's largest renewable energy resources, positioning it as a potential leader in clean energy development.

Manufacturing has also emerged as a promising investment avenue. Ardagh Glass, a market leader in glass production in South Africa - serving a broad range of leading international, regional and domestic customers, mainly in the beer, wine, spirits, food and non-alcoholic beverage sectors - recently completed the refinancing, upsizing, and syndication of its senior debt facilities, to the tune of R9.2 billion, with RMB acting as the coordinator and Mandated Lead Arranger on the deal.

This investment from a global leading manufacturer demonstrates international confidence in South Africa and Africa as a whole, and will help to enable sustainable job creation and economic growth.

John Chowthee, RMB

Nigeria is a market with abundant raw materials and immense growth potential. It currently imports glass and glassware worth approximately $51 million. The presence of untapped markets, such as the beverage industry and the nostalgia-inducing small glass bottles, present attractive prospects for investors.

Despite the challenges faced, Nigeria's sizable population and consumer preferences make it an intriguing investment destination.

Nigeria is one of the most endowed countries in terms of availability of glass raw material, so yes, an entity that is seeing that gap. And here we have a bank that is saying - ‘Well, we're going to help you to structure and give you the tools to be able to deal in these key markets’.

Crystal Orderson

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB's focus on Africa's Investment opportunities, visit the official RMB website.




More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on CapeTalk

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.

Read More arrow_forward

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Read More arrow_forward

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

Read More arrow_forward

The potential of transport and logistics in Africa

25 November 2022 3:06 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how investing in logistics can improve Africa’s economy with the help of investment.

Read More arrow_forward

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Read More arrow_forward

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Read More arrow_forward

