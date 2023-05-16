



Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign is the hero pick for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

Life can be rough in South Africa, as we all know.

But "no matter what life throws your way, it’s smooother with a Tropika" promises the dairy fruit mix brand in its new campaign.

"It's just the most delightful thing I've seen in ages" comments Bruce Whitfield.

That's because, while the ad tackles those "heavy" South African issues, it does so in a lighthearted way.

Loadshedding, corrupt traffic cops, potholes... they're all there.

And they are packaged in the familiar scenario of someone trying to get their driver's license, which we can all relate to.

There are a lot of ads that focus on these things... but this one's a little bit different in that it does make fun of it all. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

He drives very smoothly through potholes, even his emergency stop was smooth, his parking was smooth... He was kind of a smooth guy. The message is 'there's nothing smoother than a Tropika' and it is really clear. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

We're exhausted by all of the issues highlighted here, but it is done so delightfully that it really works. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Watch the fun ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Tropika discussion at 5:02)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues