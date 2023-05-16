Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn... 16 May 2023 7:01 PM
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40% Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023. 16 May 2023 6:42 PM
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership. 16 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Local
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to dea... 16 May 2023 4:27 PM
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign' Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning. 16 May 2023 12:53 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Old Chinese restaurant with ancient makeover is going VIRAL Do you believe that the dodgier the place is, the better the food? 16 May 2023 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Mother uses notorious way to smuggle keys out of a locked house It was impossible for the mother to direct the child to remember where to get the keys. 16 May 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Tropika Island
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign is the hero pick for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube
Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

Life can be rough in South Africa, as we all know.

But "no matter what life throws your way, it’s smooother with a Tropika" promises the dairy fruit mix brand in its new campaign.

RELATED: WATCH Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

"It's just the most delightful thing I've seen in ages" comments Bruce Whitfield.

That's because, while the ad tackles those "heavy" South African issues, it does so in a lighthearted way.

Loadshedding, corrupt traffic cops, potholes... they're all there.

And they are packaged in the familiar scenario of someone trying to get their driver's license, which we can all relate to.

There are a lot of ads that focus on these things... but this one's a little bit different in that it does make fun of it all.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

He drives very smoothly through potholes, even his emergency stop was smooth, his parking was smooth... He was kind of a smooth guy. The message is 'there's nothing smoother than a Tropika' and it is really clear.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

We're exhausted by all of the issues highlighted here, but it is done so delightfully that it really works.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Watch the fun ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Tropika discussion at 5:02)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues




