'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
Bruce Whitfield chats to Cathryn Reece, product specialist at EskomSePush.
- It's proposed that South Africa's draft plan for electricity rationing include higher stages of power cuts
- A new national standards document suggests providing schedules of up to Stage 16
- The current plan goes up to Stage 8
The EskomSePush app has become invaluable to millions of South Africans trying to navigate the constantly changing stages of loadshedding.
Bruce Whitfield interviews product specialist Cathryn Reece about the news that South Africa's draft plan for electricity rationing is to include higher stages of power cuts.
Eskom says a new national standards document proposes providing schedules of up to Stage 16. The current plan goes up to Stage 8.
MyBroadband quotes Eskom as saying that "beyond Stage 8, the System Operator will instruct each province to reduce by a fixed [megawatt] amount."
This reduction would be split split between the Eskom Distribution network owner and the municipal network owners in each province.
Because here are no predefined schedules of how this additional reduction should be rotated, it's proposed that schedules up to Stage 16 be accommodated "in order to make loadshedding systematic and orderly".
There must be a logic to this proposal, says EskomSePush's Reece, although "obviously it scares us".
There's a lot to take into account she says, and explains how they are trying to prepare for the change.
We've got a lot of different suppliers on EskomSePush, so we're not just copying and pasting one file... but it seems to be really necessary. There's a lot of distrust in the schedules at the moment, suspicions of whether we are really on Stage 6.Cathryn Reece, Product Specialist - EskomSePush
We are on Stage Six - we can see that coming from Eskom... but there clearly needs to be more planning in the works and somebody seems to think its necessary.Cathryn Reece, Product Specialist - EskomSePush
While they don't know for sure what Stage 16 will mean in reality, EskomSePush have loaded the UK loadshedding schedules into their system so long to test it out, Reece says.
"They've got up to 18 levels of loadshedding and once you get to level 18 your power's only on for a few hours a day."
Reece says that they are fielding queries from users every day asking for clarity on our current loadshedding stages.
She does have some words of comfort about what is going on in the power supply background.
I'd hesitate to say we understand fully what's happening, but behind the scenes there are some very smart, very dedicated, very honest people really working hard to try and keep people informed at Eskom and at all the suppliers around the country.Cathryn Reece, Product Specialist - EskomSePush
She says their subscriber numbers are "going crazy" at the moment.
We are talking millions upon millions of users a day that are relying on EskomSePush.... upwards of 8 million over the last ninety days.Cathryn Reece, Product Specialist - EskomSePush
What's incredible as well if you're looking at the demographics, is what percentage of women are using the app. They are the backbone of the country as we hear so often, and you can see how its affecting them... They're having to work really hard to keep things running at home and at the office!Cathryn Reece, Product Specialist - EskomSePush
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
Source : https://twitter.com/EskomSePush/status/625640189952716800
