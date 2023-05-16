Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. 17 May 2023 4:35 PM
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Jud... 17 May 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die? The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die? 17 May 2023 2:57 PM
View all Local
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
View all Politics
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why... You might want to read this before purchasing a new car! 17 May 2023 12:51 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023. 17 May 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko

16 May 2023 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Julius Malema
Brian Molefe
Eskom CEO
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Matshela Koko
Andrew Woodburn
Zondo commission

Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

- EFF leader Julius Malema has lambasted the government for its failure to solve the energy crisis

- He also called for the return of controversy-prone former CEOs like Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to fill the shoes of André de Ruyter

We would probably all agree with EFF leader Julius Malema's lambasting of the government this week for failing to provide us with reliable electricity.

But what about his demand for the return of corruption-accused former CEOs like Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to fill the shoes of André de Ruyter?

Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

RELATED: 'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

Firstly, notes Woodburn, if you go back into the records you'll find that Malema himself was "quite vociferous" against Molefe and Koko "when they were found to be operating in a dubious manner".

His personal view, at senior leadership levels, is that the leopard can't change its spots Woodburn says.

Once you have dabbled beyond the framework of ethical business leadership the likelihood that number one, you'll be able to change... and number two that you'll be able to produce miracles, is far beyond the capacity of the individuals that we are talking about.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn refers to de Ruyter's newly-published book "Truth to Power" where he writes in graphic detail about what he found at Eskom when his tenure as CEO started.

He says any individual putting up their hand for the post would be wise to read it.

De Ruyter himself says he fully underestimated what he was going to find there... It was fundamentally the outcome of culture... and he found a lack of accountability, a lack of pride, a lack of ownership, a lack of attention to detail...

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I can tell you that Jabu Mabuza (former Eskom chair) was under no illusion that unfortunately some of the past CEOs of Eskom could not even be talked about, let alone considered...

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn reports what the response was when he contacted some Eskom insiders about Malema's proposition.

If some of these individuals returned to office it would be "a complete unmitigated disaster" they basically agreed.

Those are individuals who've seen all of these leaders in action, and that was the reflection on their return.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn also commented on Malema's call for experienced engineers to come back to Eskom. The EFF leader suggested that they work for no remuneration, but for love of their country.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko




16 May 2023 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Julius Malema
Brian Molefe
Eskom CEO
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Matshela Koko
Andrew Woodburn
Zondo commission

More from Business

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA

17 May 2023 6:51 AM

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas

16 May 2023 5:06 PM

These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

16 May 2023 4:27 PM

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

16 May 2023 12:53 PM

Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Unemployment statistics are up in the first quarter of 2023, Stats SA said on 16 May 2023. Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA

16 May 2023 12:06 PM

Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

17 May 2023 3:15 PM

Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors

17 May 2023 11:34 AM

A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A new witness was set to take the stand on 15 May 2023, however, she has threatened not to take the stand if the matter is broadcast live. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand

15 May 2023 2:30 PM

A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Barbed wire fence

The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime

15 May 2023 11:29 AM

Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene is in consultation with regional taxi leaders under the Santaco and NTA banners to formalise parts of the business amid a range of issues in the multi-billion rand industry, on 12 April 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

15 May 2023 11:10 AM

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question

15 May 2023 10:26 AM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?

15 May 2023 8:24 AM

There has been controversy around Johannesburg’s new mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, including allegations of fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy

15 May 2023 7:04 AM

The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede

12 May 2023 4:05 PM

Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

Local

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

Local Business

[WATCH] KFC introduces Kentucky 'SPHATLHO' but Mzansi's on the fence

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC accuses DA of using race politics to advance its political agenda

17 May 2023 8:20 PM

President Ramaphosa didn't do anything unlawful, his legal team tells court

17 May 2023 7:56 PM

Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

17 May 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA