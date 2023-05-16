Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko





Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

- EFF leader Julius Malema has lambasted the government for its failure to solve the energy crisis

- He also called for the return of controversy-prone former CEOs like Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to fill the shoes of André de Ruyter

We would probably all agree with EFF leader Julius Malema's lambasting of the government this week for failing to provide us with reliable electricity.

But what about his demand for the return of corruption-accused former CEOs like Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to fill the shoes of André de Ruyter?

Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

RELATED: 'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

Firstly, notes Woodburn, if you go back into the records you'll find that Malema himself was "quite vociferous" against Molefe and Koko "when they were found to be operating in a dubious manner".

His personal view, at senior leadership levels, is that the leopard can't change its spots Woodburn says.

Once you have dabbled beyond the framework of ethical business leadership the likelihood that number one, you'll be able to change... and number two that you'll be able to produce miracles, is far beyond the capacity of the individuals that we are talking about. Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn refers to de Ruyter's newly-published book "Truth to Power" where he writes in graphic detail about what he found at Eskom when his tenure as CEO started.

He says any individual putting up their hand for the post would be wise to read it.

De Ruyter himself says he fully underestimated what he was going to find there... It was fundamentally the outcome of culture... and he found a lack of accountability, a lack of pride, a lack of ownership, a lack of attention to detail... Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I can tell you that Jabu Mabuza (former Eskom chair) was under no illusion that unfortunately some of the past CEOs of Eskom could not even be talked about, let alone considered... Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn reports what the response was when he contacted some Eskom insiders about Malema's proposition.

If some of these individuals returned to office it would be "a complete unmitigated disaster" they basically agreed.

Those are individuals who've seen all of these leaders in action, and that was the reflection on their return. Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn also commented on Malema's call for experienced engineers to come back to Eskom. The EFF leader suggested that they work for no remuneration, but for love of their country.

