Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
John Perlman interviews Alexis Habiyaremye, Associate Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Johannesburg.
In South Africa, about 60% of the youth are unemployed and the Covid-19 pandemic has made things worse.
The reason for the unemployment is the 'mismatch' between the skills that employers want and the skills that young people have.
After challenging the effectiveness of a government programme aimed at equipping participants with technical and vocational skills to enhance employment prospects, the team's findings showed that those who were most successful in gaining employment were those with soft skills.
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.
Habiyaremye says the 'good news' is that the programme launched by the government has a component that focuses on developing soft skills to help ensure job security for those that participate in the programme.
Soft skills were as important in helping young people get stable jobs as were technical skills.Alexis Habiyaremye, Associate Professor in the School of Economics – University of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
