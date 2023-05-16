Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn... 16 May 2023 7:01 PM
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40% Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023. 16 May 2023 6:42 PM
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership. 16 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Politics
SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to dea... 16 May 2023 4:27 PM
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign' Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning. 16 May 2023 12:53 PM
Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses. 16 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Old Chinese restaurant with ancient makeover is going VIRAL Do you believe that the dodgier the place is, the better the food? 16 May 2023 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Mother uses notorious way to smuggle keys out of a locked house It was impossible for the mother to direct the child to remember where to get the keys. 16 May 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash Callies lost 4-0 to City, who earned automatic promotion to the Premiership from that result, with all 4 goals being conceded in t... 15 May 2023 7:46 PM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas

16 May 2023 5:06 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Concern over youth unemployment figures
Rural areas
soft skills

These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.

John Perlman interviews Alexis Habiyaremye, Associate Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Johannesburg.

In South Africa, about 60% of the youth are unemployed and the Covid-19 pandemic has made things worse.

The reason for the unemployment is the 'mismatch' between the skills that employers want and the skills that young people have.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

RELATED: (LISTEN) 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

After challenging the effectiveness of a government programme aimed at equipping participants with technical and vocational skills to enhance employment prospects, the team's findings showed that those who were most successful in gaining employment were those with soft skills.

These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.

Habiyaremye says the 'good news' is that the programme launched by the government has a component that focuses on developing soft skills to help ensure job security for those that participate in the programme.

Soft skills were as important in helping young people get stable jobs as were technical skills.

Alexis Habiyaremye, Associate Professor in the School of Economics – University of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




16 May 2023 5:06 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Concern over youth unemployment figures
Rural areas
soft skills

More from Local

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Schools closing down in KZN are owed to them not meeting minimum requirements, according to the provincial education department. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

16 May 2023 4:30 PM

In addition, the study shows that grade 6 pupils are unable to comprehend grade 4 content.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

16 May 2023 4:27 PM

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Todsaporn Bunmuen/123rf

DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems

16 May 2023 3:21 PM

Two million learners in KwaZulu-Natal were forced to attend classes on empty stomachs after the service provider failed to deliver food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester talks to his lawyer in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: YouTube

Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually

16 May 2023 3:17 PM

We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

16 May 2023 12:53 PM

Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yanukit/123rf.com

Real-life Captain Hook: Kruger trail guide survives scuffle with crocodile

16 May 2023 11:28 AM

One moment Montgomery was pulling his hand back, and the next he was in the water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'De Ruyter's book being secret until publishing was the best way to get it out'

16 May 2023 10:53 AM

Director of Whistleblower House, Cynthia Stimple, speaks on Andre De Ruyter's book ‘Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.’

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

16 May 2023 4:27 PM

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign'

16 May 2023 12:53 PM

Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Unemployment statistics are up in the first quarter of 2023, Stats SA said on 16 May 2023. Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

Unemployment rate up by 0.2% in first quarter of 2023: StatsSA

16 May 2023 12:06 PM

Mining, construction, and manufacturing are among industries that recorded massive job losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialdanielstrauss Instagram

[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss

16 May 2023 10:34 AM

Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding

16 May 2023 7:03 AM

President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business

15 May 2023 9:32 PM

Musician JR Bogopa shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health

15 May 2023 8:52 PM

Loss of income claims linked to mental and behavioral disorders have spiked since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Vodacom spends R4bn on infrastructure to eleviate the impact of loadshedding

15 May 2023 7:31 PM

Vodacom investment is aimed of enhancing the customer experience, as the country experiences record levels of power outages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

Local

Gun used in AKA, Tibz shooting recovered by police in Durban

Local

SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Grid unavailability beginning to be a 'big problem', Mantashe tells MPs

16 May 2023 10:00 PM

Unisa management failed in executing its mandate, report finds

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

Ex-football club official arrested for defrauding investors out of millions

16 May 2023 9:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA