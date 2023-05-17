PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 05, 14, 36, 45 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 35, 39, 43 PB: 11
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 16/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 16, 2023
#PowerBall: 01, 05, 14, 36, 45#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 06, 35, 39, 43#PowerBall: 11 pic.twitter.com/Kai3PwM9Dy
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023
