



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 05, 14, 36, 45 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 35, 39, 43 PB: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023