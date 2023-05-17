Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said youth unemployment remained a problem following the release of the latest figures for the first quarter of 2023.
The statistics body released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday.
Almost a quarter of a million young people lost their jobs in the first three months of 2023.
This means that a total of 4.9 million young people were unemployed during the said period, with an increase of 1.1% compared with the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, Stats SA's Dihlolelo Phoshoko said the country's official unemployment rate creeped up from 32.7% to 32.9% in the same period.
“The number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 209,000 to 13,2 million.
“The discouraged work-seekers decreased by 87,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in a net decrease of 296,000 in the not economically active population.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
