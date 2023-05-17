



CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said hecould not predict the success of the African peace talks mission aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But he noted that the situation was negatively impacting Africa, adding that something needed to be done.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa announced an initiative by him and five other African leaders to speak to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine – whom he said welcomed the idea.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the official visit of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who - contrary to South Africa –had taken a principled stance to denounce Russia for initiating the war.

More than a year since Ramaphosa said he had been approached to play a mediation role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, African leaders are stepping up as the escalating war impacts food, oil and fertiliser prices on the continent.

“Much as it does not affect Africa directly in the form of deaths and destruction to our infrastructure, it does have an impact on the lives of many Africans,” he said.

South Africa is under increasing pressure to take a stance on its treatment of Russian president Vladimir Putin should he travel to the country in August to attend the Brics summit.

This follows the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant of arrest against Putin for alleged war crimes regarding the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

As a signatory of the ICC, South Africa has the obligation to arrest him should he arrive in the country.

Ramaphosa said it’s too soon to determine how the peace mission will be received.

“It’s very difficult to predict in the end, what the real outcome will be, and what the full ramifications will be about Brics and all that.”

Ramaphosa added that preparations were already under way for visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa can't 'predict' outcomes of mission to end Russia-Ukraine conflict