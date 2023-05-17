Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador





Lester Kiewit speaks with Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about this peace mission idea and says that both leaders are prepared to receive the delegation in both Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is having a disastrous impact on food security in Africa, which is a prime reason for the African leaders to embark on this peace mission.

Abravitova says that the initiative is welcome and Ukraine is looking forward to receiving the African leaders.

We think that this is a great initiative and opportunity to finally show African leaders that Russia lives parallel to reality, and to make them establish the truth for themselves. Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine Ambassador

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

She adds that the most important condition for peace talks is for Russia to withdraw its army from Ukraine and that South Africa respects Ukraine’s sovereignty.

