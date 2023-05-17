Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May





If you didn't know, today (17 May) is World Hypertension Day - you may know this one as high blood pressure.

The day is meant to create awareness around this chronic illness.

Did you know that high blood pressure is also called the 'silent killer'?

It's dubbed this because there are no symptoms and you don’t feel ill until you have a cardiac event like a heart attack or stroke which might help detect it.

Reports say that 50% of South Africans with hypertension are undiagnosed and untreated.

So, what do we know about hypertension, so far?

• More than 11-million people die from this chronic illness every year, globally

• In South Africa, an estimated 53 men and 78 women over 30 die from the impact of hypertension every day

• Hypertension is affecting more and more young people. In South Africa, nearly 50% of people over age 15 have high blood pressure - this age group is one of the least diagnosed

How can we combat high blood pressure?

The experts say that a blood pressure test is the fastest way to detect and help diagnose the illness which also helps prevent avoidable deaths.

During the month of May, which is also known as 'May measurement month', you can get a FREE blood pressure test at the doctor, hospital, clinic or pharmacy that offers this service.

Of course, living in South Africa means we have A LOT to stress about which can contribute to high blood pressure, so put yourself and your health first by getting tested before May ends - it's free, after all.

Here's to our health, Mzansi!

