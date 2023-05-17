Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
SADC to deploy troops to quell violence and disruptions in DRC 'It's one of the saddest tragedies...millions of people have died in the DRC.', says Bongani Bingwa. 17 May 2023 11:56 AM
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k Thabo Bester is once again trending after arriving in court wearing an excessively expensive designer hoodie. 17 May 2023 11:26 AM
New Eskom CEO: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe and Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023. 17 May 2023 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

17 May 2023 10:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hypertension

It's World Hypertension Day! Here's how you can be more aware of this 'silent killer', starting with a free blood pressure test.

If you didn't know, today (17 May) is World Hypertension Day - you may know this one as high blood pressure.

The day is meant to create awareness around this chronic illness.

Did you know that high blood pressure is also called the 'silent killer'?

It's dubbed this because there are no symptoms and you don’t feel ill until you have a cardiac event like a heart attack or stroke which might help detect it.

Reports say that 50% of South Africans with hypertension are undiagnosed and untreated.

So, what do we know about hypertension, so far?

• More than 11-million people die from this chronic illness every year, globally

• In South Africa, an estimated 53 men and 78 women over 30 die from the impact of hypertension every day

• Hypertension is affecting more and more young people. In South Africa, nearly 50% of people over age 15 have high blood pressure - this age group is one of the least diagnosed

How can we combat high blood pressure?

The experts say that a blood pressure test is the fastest way to detect and help diagnose the illness which also helps prevent avoidable deaths.

During the month of May, which is also known as 'May measurement month', you can get a FREE blood pressure test at the doctor, hospital, clinic or pharmacy that offers this service.

Of course, living in South Africa means we have A LOT to stress about which can contribute to high blood pressure, so put yourself and your health first by getting tested before May ends - it's free, after all.

Here's to our health, Mzansi!

Im Getting Serious About My Health Lily Tomlin GIFfrom Im Getting Serious About My Health GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May




17 May 2023 10:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hypertension

More from Health & Fitness

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

17 May 2023 11:47 AM

Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: koldunov / 123rf

How to prepare your immune system for winter

16 May 2023 2:53 PM

Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.

Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Read More arrow_forward

Facebook / Unframed Ice Cream

Why eating ice cream for breakfast is actually good for your health

3 May 2023 1:42 PM

A study reveals that having ice cream for breakfast improves the brain's activeness and capabilities.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Social Anxiety Disorder: ‘It is not that you are scared of people’

22 April 2023 11:46 AM

Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.

Read More arrow_forward

'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

1 April 2023 11:19 AM

The infection is reportedly on the rise in both developing and developed countries around the world.

Read More arrow_forward

Spinach.

It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!

25 March 2023 4:21 PM

Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Annie Spratt / unsplash

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

25 March 2023 12:37 PM

Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.

Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of breath test for pancreatic cancer. Picture: pancreaticcancer.org.uk

World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

19 March 2023 11:23 AM

Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.

Read More arrow_forward

Dementia. Picture: pixabay

Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia

18 March 2023 1:36 PM

A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia.

Read More arrow_forward

