The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op

17 May 2023 9:05 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Siya Kolisi is on a mission to make it to the Rugby World Cup later this year.

The Springbok captain looks to be on the mend following crucial surgery to his knee after he sustained an ACL injury in April.

The surgery was to improve his chances of playing in the World Cup in France.

RELATED: Siya Kolisi undergoes surgery in a bid to be fit for World Cup

Kolisi has kept fans updated through social media posts from the minute he left the hospital following the operation.

In his latest update, Kolisi shared a snippet of him training, as he prepares to get back in shape.

"Day 17", the captain captioned the video of him in good spirits on an exercise bike.

While this does not clearly indicate where Kolisi is on his road to recovery, it is good to see the Springbok up and moving again.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op




