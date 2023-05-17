Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now
Lester Kiewit speaks with Llewellyn Louw, a City of Cape Town municipal valuer.
Right now, across South Africa, middle-class households are doing their sums, seeing if they can afford to put in rooftop solar to fix their loadshedding situation once-and-for-all.
Installing solar is not cheap and some people are concerned about how installing such a system would affect your property valuation in the eyes of the city.
According to Louw, installing solar will not affect how municipalities value your property.
Of course, the situation may change in the future as solar systems become relatively more valuable, especially if loadshedding continues to bite.Llewellyn Louw, Municipal Valuer - City of Cape Town
The data is quite mixed... on balance, the presence of a solar system is not reflected in the property sales.Llewellyn Louw, Municipal Valuer - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41138422_couple-of-man-and-woman-sitting-in-front-of-their-home-or-house-in-wicker-chairs.html?term=solar%2Bhouse&vti=lq45jer72m4zk00ofu-1-8
More from MyMoney Online
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'
It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.Read More
[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.Read More
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...
Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.Read More