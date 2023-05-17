[LISTEN] Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaks on telling SA's story amid local crises





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency.

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) is tasked with coordinating clear communication between the people of South Africa and the government.

With an energy crisis, high unemployment, crime and inequality it is hard to find things to feel positive about.

However, Ntshavheni says that despite the challenges we face, there are still good stories to tell.

She adds that when we are facing these challenges, it is also important to communicate with citizens about the responses to these challenges and initiate feedback and dialogue between government and citizens.

One of the major challenges that we are battling is the extreme loadshedding, and the fact that the potential of a total grid collapse is feeling all the more likely.

Ntshavheni says that they are confident there will not be a total blackout, but plans are being finalised to say what should happen if this does become a reality.

It is not about saying there will not be a total collapse of the grid or a total blackout. It is about our readiness to deal with this should that happen. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security and the GCIS Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

We need to assure South Africans, and everybody in South Africa, that if that happens we have got the capacity to deal with that situation. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency

As a nation, when we are faced with challenges, it is not just about the good story you are telling, it is about your responses to the challenges that are confronting the country that we must communicate to the citizens. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency

