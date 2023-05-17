Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

Convicted sex offender and murderer, Thabo Bester, dominated headlines after it was discovered that he had faked his death and escaped from prison.

On 16 May he appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, accompanied by his two new lawyers.

However, what really caught South Africans' attention was the fact that Bester appeared wearing a Burberry hoodie, which is worth between R17 000 and R19 000.

Many also commented that he seemed to have a fresh new haircut.

He looked like he was living his best life once again, as he always does. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester made a virtual appearance in the the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court via Kgosi Mampuru Prison on 16 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Whether this was a knockoff, which I highly doubt considering the way Thabo Bester has carried on, it looked like the real McCoy to me. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

As Bester has already been convicted of crimes and should be in prison, people are questioning why he has been wearing the expensive Burberry hoodie and not prison gear.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk