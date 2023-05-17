Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
Convicted sex offender and murderer, Thabo Bester, dominated headlines after it was discovered that he had faked his death and escaped from prison.
On 16 May he appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, accompanied by his two new lawyers.
However, what really caught South Africans' attention was the fact that Bester appeared wearing a Burberry hoodie, which is worth between R17 000 and R19 000.
Many also commented that he seemed to have a fresh new haircut.
He looked like he was living his best life once again, as he always does.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Whether this was a knockoff, which I highly doubt considering the way Thabo Bester has carried on, it looked like the real McCoy to me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
As Bester has already been convicted of crimes and should be in prison, people are questioning why he has been wearing the expensive Burberry hoodie and not prison gear.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appears in court wearing hoodie worth AT LEAST R18k
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
SADC to deploy troops to quell violence and disruptions in DRC
'It's one of the saddest tragedies...millions of people have died in the DRC.', says Bongani Bingwa.Read More
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.Read More
[LISTEN] Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaks on telling SA's story amid local crises
South Africa is facing major challenges, which makes it difficult to communicate a good story to citizens.Read More
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.Read More
Report commissioned by DHET recommends Unisa be placed under administration
The scathing report found that Unisa was plagued by governance issues since 2016, revealing how millions of rands were misused under the watch of both the university's council and management.Read More
'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.Read More
Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%
Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.Read More
Study finds that soft skills are critical in improving employment in rural areas
These soft skills included problem-solving, networking, communication and leadership.Read More
'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning
In addition, the study shows that grade 6 pupils are unable to comprehend grade 4 content.Read More