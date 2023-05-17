Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series

17 May 2023 12:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netflix
abduction
true crime

A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories. (Skip to 02:39)

Kayla Unbehaun was abducted in 2017 when she was nine years old by her mother, who did not have custody.

She had visitation rights but was not the custodial parent.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Her abduction was featured in an episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries' on Netflix and when the mother was in the store she was recognised by a stranger.

Kayla’s mother, Heather, was arrested by police and Kayla was found safe.

Friedman says Kayla’s father had been searching for her for years and had set up a ‘Bring Kayla Home’ Facebook page.

On the page, it was posted that Kayla was found safe and is back in her family’s lives.

We are so critical of the media, but actually sometimes it does have a good outcome.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series




