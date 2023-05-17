[LISTEN] The slow move to sustainable surfing in South Africa
John Maytham speaks to Cobus Joubert, founder of Wawa Wooden Surfboards about sustainability in the surfing manufacturing industry.
Listen below.
John Maytham reports that an average surfer's carbon footprint could be as much as 50% greater than the average person's.
Maytham says the manufacturing and exporting of traditional plastic boards involve using polyurethane and resins 'which could be responsible for producing the equivalent of up to 250 kilograms of carbon dioxide.'
The industry says that they're trying to change by making wet suits and surfboards from sustainable, recycled resources.
But the move towards producing and buying Eco-friendly surfboards and equipment is slow, especially in South Africa.
Cobus Joubert is the founder of a local company moving towards making sustainable surfboards called, Wawa Wooden Surfboards.
Joubert says, these Eco-friendly boards are handmade using light waterproof wood that's covered with recycled foam and finished with a cork rail.
The founder also says that these boards are 'lighter than a traditional board, offers better flex and is easy to maintain.'
Joubert warns that these sustainable boards come at an 'expensive' price which is 'more than twice the amount of a standard surfboard.'
The surfboard manufacturer also says that he thinks the move toward sustainable surfing equipment is slow because people don't think much further than a logo or brand when they buy surfboards.
The business owner is also of the opinion that the mass market doesn't do much marketing for sustainable surfing.
Maytham continues to report that globally, surfer's with influence, like seven-time British surf champion, Lucy Campbell, declared that she'll only work with brands with an Eco-friendly surfing manufacturing ethos.
Although the move toward sustainable surfing is slow, it is happening.
Will you think twice about your surfing carbon footprint?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] The slow move to sustainable surfing in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130769948_young-freelancing-woman-in-a-wetsuit-swimming-over-surfboard-in-the-water-at-beach-surfer-girl-relax.html?vti=o58e3o5zx3su0ykkbg-1-72
