[WATCH] KFC introduces Kentucky 'SPHATLHO' but Mzansi's on the fence
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Fast food outlet KFC has come under fire for its new Kentucky limited edition 'Sphatlho' item.
Some Twitter users are hostile towards the new yummy edition of the popular street food also known as Kota.
KFC introduced a series of upcoming foodie items to its menu including 'Sphatlho'.
We can’t hold it in anymore, the limited edition #KentuckyTown Pitori menu is HERE!' KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) May 15, 2023
Cav' the deliciousness 🤤 (A thread)
First up, the Kentucky Sphatlho! pic.twitter.com/KHlEjLrRql
There are also claims that the fast food outlet stole the idea.
Never. The Sphathlo idea was definitely stolen! You guys (not sure which branch) got someone to stop their KFC induced kotas when they came to ask for a collaboration. pic.twitter.com/C3WWN9dN0N' Puseletso Mokoena (@V04204691) May 16, 2023
Customers can get their hands on the Kentucky Sphatlho at its Pretoria stores.
Definitely a stolen idea pic.twitter.com/YgBS1xVpW5' B (@BoitumeloMokeki) May 16, 2023
