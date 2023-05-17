SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Bongani Bingwa speaks with the directors of 'The Voice Behind the Wall' documentary, Riku Lätti and Gideon Breytenbach.
The proudly South African film 'The Voice Behind the Wall' examines the Afrikaans music industry and its persistent racial imbalances, despite it being almost 30 years since the end of apartheid.
According to Lätti, the Afrikaans music scene is predominately white with not many people of colour getting the recognition they deserve.
With this film, we are saying let’s give it [Afrikaans] back to everybody and let’s give everybody a voice at the table.Riku Lätti, Director
The film was written by Breytenbach and Jackie Lätti.
Described as a ‘searing South African film’, the controversial documentary won the award for Best African Film.
For us [this award] it is a confirmation that the story has been heard and people around the world are feeling the need that we tried to bring up in the documentary.Gideon Breytenbach, Director
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48gTsMYtd5I
