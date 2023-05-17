'Every cent must be accounted for': My Vote counts on private political funding
John Perlman speaks with Sheilan Clarke, Spokesperson for My Vote Counts.
As we approach the 2024 national elections, the organisation My Vote Counts believes there are issues with the law around the funding of political parties.
Currently parties only need to disclose private funding of R100 000 or more.
The law also allows a maximum of R15 million from a single donor every year.
My Vote Counts wants to have the minimum threshold scrapped.
Clarke says the organisation is taking this to court as they feel there should be more transparency and greater access to information around private political party funding.
Every single cent needs to be accounted for.Sheilan Clarke, Spokesperson - My Vote Counts
In addition to this, she says they want to see the R15 million annual limit reduced.
R15 million is quite high and needs to be reduced significantly because it allows parties to be dependent on a single large donor.Sheilan Clarke, Spokesperson - My Vote Counts
