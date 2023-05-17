Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scathing in his response to a tell-all book written by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.
Although he said he had not read it, Gordhan said that De Ruyter had taken the country back to "swart gevaar" tactics of the apartheid years, mobilising white people against black people.
The minister is on Wednesday before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to respond to corruption claims De Ruyter first made in a television interview in February and now detailed in his book, which hit the shelves on Sunday.
Minister Gordhan suggested that the former Eskom CEO may have broken confidentiality clauses of his employment contract by spilling the beans about Eskom business.
"In no big institution like Eskom in the private sector, would you have a CEO who has left for whatever reason, writing chapter and verse about events that have been taking place in the company itself."
Gordhan has also taken umbrage at De Ruyter’s comments that African National Congress (ANC) politicians’ communist leanings were embarrassing.
"He seems to have remembered for some reason, in particular the 1980s, and taken the country back to swart gevaar tactics by labeling all of us as communists."
Gordhan said that De Ruyter should have used his book to apologise to the nation for his shortcomings, rather than as an excuse for his failures.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
