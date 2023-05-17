[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die?
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Lulekwa Mengcane, Public Relations Manager at Council for Debt Collectors.
Debt is one of the scariest things in the world.
But what happens to what we owe when we pass away?
RELATED: (LISTEN): Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
Mengcane says that loans or credit card debt can only be inherited if they were co-signed.
She adds that in the scenario where there is zero insurance and parents have passed away, the obligation to settle the debt lies with the owner of the debt.
In these cases, legally, the debt will be written off as there's no one to settle the debt.
If you are a surviving member of the deceased, a death certificate and affidavit needs to be submitted to the creditor, to prove that you are not the owner of the debt.
While debt collectors might attempt to receive payment from surviving family members, it is against the law according to the credit agreement, Mengcane adds.
Without co-signing you will not automatically inherit that debt.Lulekwa Mengcane, Public Relations Manager – Council for Debt Collectors
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33804715_worried-young-african-american-couple-looking-through-bills-online.html?term=debt%2Bblack&vti=lj51dwle6urrcs53ho-1-14
