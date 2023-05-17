The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Minister Pravin Gordhan is currently appearing before the Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts. He is sharing information regarding some of the allegations that were made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma are scheduled to appear at the Johannesburg High Court.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes, the state will be replying to the defence’s affidavits.

The Public Protector inquiry is set to continue on Wednesday.

Former Tshwane Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela is appearing again at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court on fraud charges.

The ANC councillor accused of raping a 15-year-old boy in the North West will be making his second appearance in court on Wednesday.