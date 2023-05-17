Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

17 May 2023 3:30 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
cycling race
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world champion.

JOHANNESBURG – South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the one-day hilly Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Wednesday.

“I’m super happy to win Durango Durango! My teammates fully committed for the win today. And after all their amazing work throughout the race, I was super motivated to finish it off,” tweeted Moolman-Pasio.

Moolman-Pasio who rides for continental squad, AG Insurance-Soudal-Quick-Step was part of a two-rider breakaway that formed over the final ascent of the Alto de Goiuria along with Team Jayco Alula's Ane Santesteban.

Israel Premier Tech Roland rider, Claire Steels bridged across to the two breakaway leaders in the closing kilometre, but Moolman-Pasio crossed the finish line ahead of both Santesteban and Steels.

“Ashleigh wins Durango-Durango with Justine in fifth place. Such a strong team performance again,” said AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep on social media.

Moolman-Pasio - one of the best climbers in the Women’s World Tour turned professional in 2010 with Lotto Ladies Team and has since ridden for Cervélo-Bigla, CCC Liv, and SD Worx.

She is one of the older riders in the peloton at 37 years old and has raced on the biggest stage races including the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia Femminile, and the Tour de Romandie Feminin.

She was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour, and is the first UCI eSports world champion.

South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Picture: @ashleighcycling/Twitter.
South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Picture: @ashleighcycling/Twitter.

FILE: South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Picture: @ashleighcycling/Twitter.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race




