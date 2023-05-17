Streaming issues? Report here
Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation

17 May 2023 2:42 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Section 194 inquiry

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to the Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday in what was expected to be a continuation of her evidence but the matter was delayed again after she arrived with no legal representation.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday returned to the parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office but still without her legal team.

Mkhwebane has now urged Parliament to find her new attorneys as the inquiry faces more delays.

The Section 194 inquiry returned after a brief break due to the impasse related to the payment of her counsel and attorneys, who have since terminated their services.

MPs have also lost patience, calling for the process to conclude after over a year since it started.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to the Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday in what was expected to be a continuation of her evidence.

But the matter was delayed again after she arrived with no legal representation.

Parliament legal adviser, Fatima Ebrahim, said that Seanego Attorneys were no longer representing Mkhwebane.

“As we have it on record, Seanego no longer acts on behalf of the Public Protector matter.”

Mkhwebane said the office of the Public Protector was the one that terminated her attorneys of record when it wrote a letter about no longer footing the bill.

But Mkhwebane has urged the committee to get her new attorneys so the process can proceed.

“What we can do is for Public Protector South Africa and yourselves to speedily appoint the next attorney.”

Chairperson Richard Dyantyi said that the only issue now before the committee was the matter of urgently getting Mkhwebane legal support.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation




