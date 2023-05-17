Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance. 17 May 2023 9:13 PM
'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement' André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the... 17 May 2023 8:01 PM
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened' The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asse... 17 May 2023 7:27 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Jud... 17 May 2023 3:15 PM
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country. 17 May 2023 11:34 AM
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Es... 16 May 2023 8:53 PM
View all Politics
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why... You might want to read this before purchasing a new car! 17 May 2023 12:51 PM
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now 2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so. 17 May 2023 9:42 AM
View all Business
Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series. 17 May 2023 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 17 May 2023 9:05 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows: 17 May 2023 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. 17 May 2023 8:50 AM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office

17 May 2023 9:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Short Term Insurance
short term insurance Ombudsman

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.

- The country's insurers have started preparing for the possibility of a collapse of the national grid

- Some have already sent notices to policy holders about a grid collapse exclusion clause

FILE: Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage. Picture: pixabay.com
FILE: Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage. Picture: pixabay.com

While the short-term insurance industry has seen a significant increase in claims for damages related to power outages, what about the event of a failure of the national power grid?

Analysts have described this as an unlikely, but possible event.

RELATED: Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears

Insurers meanwhile are preparing for the eventuality with changes to their policies.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance (Osti).

RELATED: Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow?

Mashego uses the example of motor vehicle insurance to illustrate the difference between high risk and low risk.

In the case of general motor vehicle insurance, cover for an accident is included in a policy.

When clients have cover for accidents, the insurer is counting on the fact that the chances of each one of them suffering an accident at the same time are very low. Now with grid failure, everyone suffering a loss at the same time is very high.

Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

A total blackout will be a high impact incident... telecommunications will be down... water and fuel security, railway transport, food safety and health, all those things are at play. Those are the risks that we are facing should it happen.

Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

Now you can see that grid failure is no longer a normal risk but a high risk... so I would be providing cover for a high risk incident to every consumer who has a policy with me. At the end, you wouldn't have a business left.

Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

Mashego says some insurers have already sent notices to their clients about policy changes as they take proactive measures.

It is unfortunate he says, that the step they've taken is to exclude, or to include the grid failure exclusion in some of their policies.

They're taking steps to secure, number one their business, and to prevent maybe something similar to what happened during the floods or during the unrest where you had many claims and had to review policies and increase premiums.

Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

Mashego warns consumers against taking a blanket or general approach towards the grid collapse exclusion.

Insurers will word their policies in a specific way, so you shouldn't assume that every policy will have the same provision or carry the same meaning, he says.

In other words, have a discussion with your own insurance company.

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office




17 May 2023 9:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Short Term Insurance
short term insurance Ombudsman

More from Business

© fizkes/123rf.com

Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report

17 May 2023 10:27 PM

Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'

17 May 2023 8:01 PM

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'

17 May 2023 7:27 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA

17 May 2023 6:51 AM

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Brian Molefe holds a napkin in his hands after tearing up after discussing former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.

Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko

16 May 2023 8:53 PM

Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing

16 May 2023 7:01 PM

South Africa's electricity draft plan is set to accommodate power cuts up to Stage 16. This is 'scary but necessary' says Cathryn Reece from EskomSePush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight increase in unemployment rate to 32.9%, but expanded rate is over 40%

16 May 2023 6:42 PM

Statistics SA has released the unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'

17 May 2023 8:01 PM

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'

17 May 2023 7:27 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

Study finds that the world can cut plastic pollution by 80% with THESE 3 steps

17 May 2023 4:35 PM

According to the report, South Africa produces about 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

17 May 2023 3:15 PM

Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What happens to our debt after we die?

17 May 2023 2:57 PM

The only thing certain in life is death, so what happens to our debt after we die?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation

17 May 2023 2:42 PM

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to the Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday in what was expected to be a continuation of her evidence but the matter was delayed again after she arrived with no legal representation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appears before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'

17 May 2023 2:23 PM

Correctional Services sets the record straight on Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’ and Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

17 May 2023 1:39 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scathing in his response to a tell-all book written by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

'Every cent must be accounted for': My Vote counts on private political funding

17 May 2023 1:32 PM

My Vote Count has filed papers in court to call for more transparency in the private funding of political parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© fizkes/123rf.com

Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report

17 May 2023 10:27 PM

Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'

17 May 2023 8:01 PM

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Missing girl found safe after being featured on Netflix true crime series

17 May 2023 12:23 PM

A girl who had been abducted was found alive and safe after a stranger recognised her mother from a true crime series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after knee op

17 May 2023 9:05 AM

Siya Kolisi is on a mission to recover fully ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

17 May 2023 5:46 AM

The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 are as follows:

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Old Chinese restaurant with ancient makeover is going VIRAL

16 May 2023 1:28 PM

Do you believe that the dodgier the place is, the better the food?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Mother uses notorious way to smuggle keys out of a locked house

16 May 2023 1:24 PM

It was impossible for the mother to direct the child to remember where to get the keys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: TikTok/lesego_tlhabi [screenshot]

[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression

16 May 2023 1:09 PM

Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

Local

Mkhwebane urges Section 194 inquiry to find her new legal representation

Local

Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: De Ruyter & 'swart gevaar' tactics, ANC councillor's rape case

18 May 2023 1:11 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ufakazi kwelikaMeyiwa uthi yena ungusaziwayo, kumele avikelwe

18 May 2023 12:28 AM

Defence in Senzo Meyiwa trial says delay with witness could have been avoided

17 May 2023 11:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA