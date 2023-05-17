Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office





- The country's insurers have started preparing for the possibility of a collapse of the national grid

- Some have already sent notices to policy holders about a grid collapse exclusion clause

While the short-term insurance industry has seen a significant increase in claims for damages related to power outages, what about the event of a failure of the national power grid?

Analysts have described this as an unlikely, but possible event.

Insurers meanwhile are preparing for the eventuality with changes to their policies.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance (Osti).

Mashego uses the example of motor vehicle insurance to illustrate the difference between high risk and low risk.

In the case of general motor vehicle insurance, cover for an accident is included in a policy.

When clients have cover for accidents, the insurer is counting on the fact that the chances of each one of them suffering an accident at the same time are very low. Now with grid failure, everyone suffering a loss at the same time is very high. Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

A total blackout will be a high impact incident... telecommunications will be down... water and fuel security, railway transport, food safety and health, all those things are at play. Those are the risks that we are facing should it happen. Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

Now you can see that grid failure is no longer a normal risk but a high risk... so I would be providing cover for a high risk incident to every consumer who has a policy with me. At the end, you wouldn't have a business left. Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

Mashego says some insurers have already sent notices to their clients about policy changes as they take proactive measures.

It is unfortunate he says, that the step they've taken is to exclude, or to include the grid failure exclusion in some of their policies.

They're taking steps to secure, number one their business, and to prevent maybe something similar to what happened during the floods or during the unrest where you had many claims and had to review policies and increase premiums. Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman - Short-term Insurance

Mashego warns consumers against taking a blanket or general approach towards the grid collapse exclusion.

Insurers will word their policies in a specific way, so you shouldn't assume that every policy will have the same provision or carry the same meaning, he says.

In other words, have a discussion with your own insurance company.

