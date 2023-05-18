Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia

18 May 2023
by Amy Fraser

The time frame of the visits remains unclear.

John Perlman interviews Professor Siphamandla Zondi, Director at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation.

The mystery of Lady R, Russia and weapons continue after the US ambassador claimed that South Africa has been supplying Russia with arms amid its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa announced that he and five other African leaders will travel to Russia and Ukraine to meet with the presidents of both countries, an offer accepted by Zelensky and Putin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

RELATED: SA supplying Russia with arms 'doesn't make sense' - analyst

This will be part of a 'peace mission' in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

Zondi says that the visit will close the gap which has opened since Russia invaded Ukraine.

They need assistance from friends to say it is possible to turn this around via diplomatic tools.

Professor Siphamandla Zondi, Director – Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




