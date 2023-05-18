[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Dr Khanyisile Ndebele, General Practitioner with a special interest in Aesthetics medicine and Dr Ziyanda Ndebele, Co-founder of Health Life Aesthetics.

Skin lightening is a cosmetic procedure that aims to lighten dark areas of skin or achieve a paler skin tone.

Some may use skin lightening products or procedures to target freckles, sun exposure and acne scars.

The main techniques used to lighten the skin include creams and laser treatments.

These techniques, however, can result in serious side effects and complications.

These side effects include:

Skin irritation and inflammation

Burning or stinging sensation

Itchy and flaky skin

Thinning of the skin

Scarring

The doctors recommend wearing SPF on a daily basis, regardless of the weather.

They add that in a South African climate, the SPF should be no lower than 50.

If you get side effects while using a prescribed skin-lightening cream, contact a doctor for advice or seek medical attention if symptoms are severe.

If your skin has got dark spots, it is also gonna affect your confidence. Dr Ndebele, Aesthetics doctors

We teach all of our patients that you need to be informed. It's about finding out the pros and the cons of the skin bleaching. Dr Ndebele, Aesthetics doctors

It's [skin bleaching] a lifelong thing because once you stop you do go back. Dr Ndebele, Aesthetics doctors

You must always be wearing sunscreen. Dr Ndebele, Aesthetics doctors

