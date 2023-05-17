'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize





Royal AM President, Shauwn Mkhize is still hopeful that the team can finish in the top half of the league table this season.

Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the league table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the top 8.

Royal AM finish their season on Saturday with a match against Richards Bay.

Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mkhize reflected on the season and also spoke about potential outgoings at the club in the off season.

It’s been a tough season for me. I am a winner and I always want to be at the top. I didn’t have a coach at the start of the season and some players wanted to leave. What is nice is that I won’t have a dramatic game 30 like in previous years. Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President

Top 8 was the plan, but it hasn’t unfolded like that, but anything is possible. We’ve let the players know who are going to be released and there’s at least 6 that have left already for purely contractual reasons. Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President

Mkhize also stood firm on her statement earlier in the week about players not being paid.

I don’t want to give this thing any life and anyone who knows me and how I work knows I would never do that. Image or no image, I am someone who is very cognisant of players’ salaries. Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President

I start with people first before myself and that starts with the salaries of my players. I won’t stoop to the level that these people stoop to and I will always correct people when they get things wrong. Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President

In a wide ranging interview, Mkhize also spoke about the potential for some players to make a move overseas.

Not as yet. Royal AM’s intention is to create relationships with teams overseas and you will be seeing especially the young players going over. When the time is right you will all know if someone is making that move. Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President

These are my kids and I have a soft spot for all of them and I will do what I can to help them. You will see players going overseas and we will confirm when the time is right. Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM President

Watch below for the full interview with Shauwn Mkhize:

