Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 27, 34, 41, 42, 51 B: 39
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 16, 26, 30, 35, 44 B: 03
Lotto Plus 2: 19, 29, 37, 42, 51, 52 B: 14
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 May 2023
