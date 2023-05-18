Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 May 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 are:

Lotto: 01, 27, 34, 41, 42, 51 B: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 16, 26, 30, 35, 44 B: 03

Lotto Plus 2: 19, 29, 37, 42, 51, 52 B: 14

