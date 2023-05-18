[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Africa Melane speaks to Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, about how South Africans can take charge of their household budgets amid constant interest hikes.
Listen to the expert's tips below.
We are living in distressing times financially but a good budget can get you out of a squeeze.
These tips should help you save some money and budget more effectively:
• Some banking apps have spending analysis - ask for one, use it to check your spending habits and cut out unnecessary spending
• Know what to prioristise
• Spend within your income
• Cut out luxuries where you can
Budgeting is the most powerful mechanism a person has to remain in control of their financials in the current environment.Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Personal Finance
If you need some extra assistance, seek professional advice from a financial advisor who can help coach you towards saving more, offer an objective point of view 'and take the emotions out' of budgeting.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
More from Lifestyle
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?Read More
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.Read More
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.Read More
Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend
The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'
Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.Read More
[LISTEN] An energy expert shares ways to KEEP WARM during loadshedding
An energy expert from the University of Witwatersrand, Dr Neil Stacey, shares tips to stay warm this winter during loadshedding.Read More
It’s International Museum Day! Visit these cool museums in Joburg for FREE
Explore Johannesburg's unique museums, free of charge.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
More from Business
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.Read More
Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.Read More
'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'
André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.Read More
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'
The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.Read More
The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...
You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!Read More
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now
2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.Read More
Youth unemployment rate up by 1.1% in first quarter of 2023: Stats SA
Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that almost 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023.Read More