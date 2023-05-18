SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report
CAPE TOWN - The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, said he would get a subpoena, if need be, to get hold of the private intelligence report on Eskom.
Mothibi told Parliament for the second consecutive week that the SIU was still unable to get its hands on the report.
It's believed that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter based many of his corruption allegations on the information gathered by the forensic company of former police commissioner George Fivaz.
Parliament heard that Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan did not give the go-ahead for the intelligence project, contrary to last week's testimony by former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba.
READ MORE:
-
SIU to probe events leading to private investigation into corruption at Eskom
-
‘Know-it-all’ De Ruyter is on a fruitless ‘egotistical trip’ – Gordhan
-
Gordhan says he's never seen intelligence report into corruption at Eskom
The SIU said it had a slew of questions about De Ruyter's authority to allow an off-the-books investigation into the affairs of the embattled power utility.
Mothibi said the SIU would have to determine whether this constituted maladministration and malpractice.
"Which would include, amongst others, even approaching the company that investigated - that is if the report can't be found anywhere, so we can subpoena, if need be, the said report."
The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said it was concerning that outsiders could ostensibly access confidential company information.
"Mr De Ruyter then embarks on an intelligence operation, unvetted as he is, and we are now saddled with this situation of an elusive report."
Last week, Eskom told Scopa it had no copy of the report, adding that the board had not seen it.
This article first appeared on EWN : SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience
It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia
The time frame of the visits remains unclear.Read More
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'
The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.Read More
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.Read More
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.Read More
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko
Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.Read More
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'
702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.Read More
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand
A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.Read More