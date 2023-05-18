SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report





CAPE TOWN - The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, said he would get a subpoena, if need be, to get hold of the private intelligence report on Eskom.

Mothibi told Parliament for the second consecutive week that the SIU was still unable to get its hands on the report.

It's believed that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter based many of his corruption allegations on the information gathered by the forensic company of former police commissioner George Fivaz.

Parliament heard that Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan did not give the go-ahead for the intelligence project, contrary to last week's testimony by former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba.

The SIU said it had a slew of questions about De Ruyter's authority to allow an off-the-books investigation into the affairs of the embattled power utility.

Mothibi said the SIU would have to determine whether this constituted maladministration and malpractice.

"Which would include, amongst others, even approaching the company that investigated - that is if the report can't be found anywhere, so we can subpoena, if need be, the said report."

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said it was concerning that outsiders could ostensibly access confidential company information.

"Mr De Ruyter then embarks on an intelligence operation, unvetted as he is, and we are now saddled with this situation of an elusive report."

Last week, Eskom told Scopa it had no copy of the report, adding that the board had not seen it.

