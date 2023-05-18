You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army





Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.

A comedian, Li Haoshi, was doing a stand-up comedy performance in Beijing when he made a joke likening the behaviour of his dogs to military conduct.

The comedian talked about how his dogs were chasing a squirrel.

He joked that other dogs seemed cute while his own reminded him of the military slogan 'Fight to win. Forge exemplary conduct'.

It is probably funnier in the original Mandarin. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The slogan was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a goal for the military.

The authorities took great offence to the joke, which they say 'humiliated' the army, and fined the comedy club Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co over 14.5 million yuan (roughly $2 million or R40 million).

The company accepted the fine and also ended Mr Li’s contract with them.

Can you imagine if China had a Dave Chapelle or a Ricky Gervais? What would they do with such irreverence? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

