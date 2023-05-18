Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries. 18 May 2023 12:45 PM
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop' Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening. 18 May 2023 11:51 AM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed t... 18 May 2023 8:00 AM
[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia The time frame of the visits remains unclear. 18 May 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer. 18 May 2023 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively. 18 May 2023 8:26 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
View all Business
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they? 18 May 2023 1:07 PM
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage. 18 May 2023 12:52 PM
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered. 18 May 2023 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
View all Sport
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May. 18 May 2023 12:00 PM
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

18 May 2023 9:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Debt
Personal finance
budgeting

High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.

Aubrey Masango speaks with Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education at Nedbank.

Most people will find themselves in debt.

People sometimes recover, but then take on additional debt when they do not need it.

This is why prioritising your needs over wants is important, says Tsiu.

You might find that I need or I might want to travel but there are other pressing financial obligations that you need to cover first before you can fulfil that.

Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education – Nedbank

While discipline can be a challenge for many people, it can go a long way.

Do you really need this thing now or can it wait? Are there other pressing matters that need to be attended to first?

It is really those kinds of simple decision-making that need to take place… because you start to adopt certain habits that may now lead you into more debt.

Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education – Nedbank

Tsiu recommends having an honest conversation with yourself in order to get a better hold on your debt.

Acknowledge your situation, look into your credit report and monthly income, and draw up a budget based on your current debt situation and your daily needs.

That exercise alone will help you make your next decision. Sometimes we find that we are downplaying our situations. Remember, not looking at your financial situation does not take it away.

Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education – Nedbank

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations




