Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
Aubrey Masango speaks with Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education at Nedbank.
Most people will find themselves in debt.
People sometimes recover, but then take on additional debt when they do not need it.
This is why prioritising your needs over wants is important, says Tsiu.
You might find that I need or I might want to travel but there are other pressing financial obligations that you need to cover first before you can fulfil that.Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education – Nedbank
While discipline can be a challenge for many people, it can go a long way.
Do you really need this thing now or can it wait? Are there other pressing matters that need to be attended to first?
It is really those kinds of simple decision-making that need to take place… because you start to adopt certain habits that may now lead you into more debt.Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education – Nedbank
Tsiu recommends having an honest conversation with yourself in order to get a better hold on your debt.
Acknowledge your situation, look into your credit report and monthly income, and draw up a budget based on your current debt situation and your daily needs.
That exercise alone will help you make your next decision. Sometimes we find that we are downplaying our situations. Remember, not looking at your financial situation does not take it away.Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Education – Nedbank
This article first appeared on 947
