MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience





Should politicians be “qualified” for the job? Should they be required to hold an academic degree to hold office?

Former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega famously said when she was appointed, 'You don’t need to be a drunkard to run a bottle store'.

This week it emerged that newly elected Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s academic qualifications are in doubt.

On the investigative journalism TV programme Carte Blanche on Sunday, it was revealed that Gwamanda might not have a matric certificate, with grade 10 being his highest qualification.

But Al-Jama-ah president Ganief Hendriks is adamant that Gwamanda completed his senior certificate and a national diploma in business.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ke Kasi Ya Rona programme in Alexandra this week, Gwamanda said he had the required intelligence to carry out the mandate of improving the country’s economic hub.

He compared himself to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, who does not have a university qualification.

“What if I was a black version of Steenhuisen? Does that disqualify me based on the fact that I’m young and black and I have the capacity to hold such an office? Or is the qualifying criteria influenced or in fact determined by my qualification? I am an indigenous child of the soil.”

In the case of Gwamanda, as is so often the scenario in South Africa, Gwamanda’s personal circumstances may have prohibited him from pursuing an academic qualification. It’s been reported that he said his mother was a domestic worker and he needed to find employment as a teenager to earn an income.

The beauty of our constitutional democracy is that all are equal before the law. The system allows anyone from a miner to a professor to become a councillor in a municipality.

According to the electoral commission, section 168(1) of the Constitution states that every citizen who is qualified to vote for a municipal council is eligible to stand and be elected as a member of that council. There are a couple of exemptions such as if the person has been declared an unrehabilitated insolvent, has been declared to be of unsound mind by a court and if that person has been “convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine either in the Republic or outside of the Republic if the conduct constituting the offence would have been an offence in the Republic and a period of five years has not elapsed since the sentence was completed”.

In other words, there are no minimum requirements of experience, capability, or academic qualification for someone to hold political office.

In 2018 the Mail & Guardian attempted to do an analysis of the qualifications of the National Assembly members at that time.

Of the 247 members they could contact, 9% had PhDs, and the most popular fields were philosophy (22%) and law (9%).

Most MPs had certificates in economics, governance, leadership, and public finance. Certificates were also in negotiation skills, gender equity, sports psychology, electronics, and project management.

Of the 247 members reached, 54% had bachelor’s degrees.

There has been an emphasis on academic development by the Economic Freedom Fighters in particular. It has become a frequent occurrence to see their leaders graduating with post-graduate degrees.

Ironically this week it also emerged that Eastern Cape Premier and ANC NEC member Oscar Mabuyane reportedly tried to fake his way into a PhD in public administration with the help of a tainted University of Fort Hare professor and his secret team of ghostwriters.

This is according to a forensic report commissioned by the institution and obtained by News24. Mabuyane has strongly denied the claim.

I agree to an extent with the argument put forward by Gwamanda and others that academics should not be a prerequisite to being a political leader. But I do believe the bar to hold office should be higher. There should be a minimum experience level at the very least. There is a certain skill set that is absolutely necessary for politicians to have in their arsenal.

As Action SA’s Michael Beaumont has pointed out, a mayor must be able to read financial statements and understand enormous budgets. They should also be beyond reproach when it comes to ethics, values, and morality.

This is a difficult concept to gauge and measure but merely doing a background check with a candidate’s mother, as reported by Carte Blanche in the case of Gwamanda, cannot be sufficient.

Citizens deserve to have the most capable, most skilled, most efficient leaders making decisions on their behalf, implementing policy, and managing our taxpayer funds. It is not satisfactory that those who are in those positions are mediocre, only doing the job for status, power, a monthly income, and access to the coffers.

We should be more discerning and more scrupulous about who is eligible to hold high office.

