It’s International Museum Day! Visit these cool museums in Joburg for FREE
18 May is International Museum Day, the perfect opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and learn more about history.
Johannesburg has a number of museums that are not only unique in their offering but they are completely FREE to enter and explore.
So, what are you waiting for?
James Hall Transport Museum
You don’t have to be a petrolhead or a Top Gear fanatic to enjoy the James Hall Transport Museum.
The exhibition hosts a great selection of classic vehicles from over the decades.
Location – Pioneers’ Park, Rosettenville Road, La Rochelle.
Contact details – 011 435 9718
Constitutional Hill
Did you know that ConHill is line to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site soon? Every year on April 18, people celebrate World Heritage Day, also known as the Intl Day for Monuments and world heritage Sites. GTA is proudly home to the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, & SA is.. pic.twitter.com/BHCxNwi1iv' Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) April 18, 2023
Constitutional Hill is one of the most versatile attractions you will find in the city.
The building is where some of the country’s biggest democratic decisions have been made.
Entrance is free on specific commemorative days, including today! (18 May)
Location – 11 Kotze Street, Johannesburg
Contact details – 011 381 3100
Museum Africa
Ride with #pride We love this shot taken outside Museum Africa in Newtown. #Repost @sooj07' Johannesburg In Your Pocket 📚 (@JohannesburgIYP) June 7, 2021
・・・
First Sunday Ride 🐀🌆#ownyourcity #lovejozi https://t.co/RMWN4u79DH pic.twitter.com/04s7L7oIKM
Museum Africa is a real source of national pride, showcasing the talents of Africans across the centuries.
The fact that entrance to this museum is still free blows our minds a little bit.
Location – 121 Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree), Newtown
Contact details – 011 833 5624
ABSA Money Museum
Team #ABanQobi made it to its last stop at the Absa Money Museum for the #Kasi2kasi2018. #OTM2018 #TransportMonth #ExploreJoburg #ZwakalaKoJozi @nhli1964 pic.twitter.com/pQW0TvXk09' EgO4007 (@EgO4007) October 19, 2018
The ABSA Money Museum in the Johannesburg CBD is one of the only places to see a complete South African money collection.
Entry is during office hours and there is no charge. You need an ID to gain access.
Location – 15 Troye Street, Barclays Towers West, Johannesburg
Contact details – museum@absa.africa
Adler Museum of Medicine
The A.R.T. cabinet made by #XavierClarisse. On show at the Adler Museum of Medicine at #wits. pic.twitter.com/T5oe2UaPRz' Curate A Space (@CurateASpace) July 31, 2013
Wits University’s Adler Museum of Medicine will take you on a ride through the history of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.
They have an array of crucial documents, sculptures, stamps and medallion collections, and a collection of rare books.
The museum also has a reconstruction of an early Johannesburg doctor’s room.
Location – York Road and Carse O'Gowrie Road, Parktown
Contact details – 011 717 2081
Nan Hua Temple
While the Nan Hua Temple is not exactly a traditional museum, it offers a great historical and cultural experience with brilliant architecture and perfectly crafted gardens.
There are strict rules as the utmost respect must be shown while in the temple.
Location – 27 Nan Hua Road, Cultura Park, Bronkhorstspruit
Contact details – 013 931 0009
Credo Mutwa Cultural Village
The Credo Mutwa cultural village is more than a museum, it is an outdoor experience steeped in tradition and African folklore #ExploreCredoMutwa ^GZ pic.twitter.com/iOBzPqBXu8' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 16, 2018
The Credo Mutwa Cultural Village, named after one of South Africa’s foremost traditional healers, is an open-air museum display of Mutwa’s sculptures between 1974 and 1986.
These sculptures and buildings depict African folklore, Zulu and Tsonga chiefs, traditional dwelling places, healing clinics and Mutwa’s strange ‘aliens’.
Location – 991 Bochabela Street, Jabavu, Soweto,
Contact details – 012 930 1813
This article first appeared on 947 : It’s International Museum Day! Visit these cool museums in Joburg for FREE
More from Lifestyle
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?Read More
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.Read More
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.Read More
Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend
The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'
Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.Read More
[LISTEN] An energy expert shares ways to KEEP WARM during loadshedding
An energy expert from the University of Witwatersrand, Dr Neil Stacey, shares tips to stay warm this winter during loadshedding.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.Read More