It’s International Museum Day! Visit these cool museums in Joburg for FREE





18 May is International Museum Day, the perfect opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and learn more about history.

Johannesburg has a number of museums that are not only unique in their offering but they are completely FREE to enter and explore.

So, what are you waiting for?

James Hall Transport Museum

You don’t have to be a petrolhead or a Top Gear fanatic to enjoy the James Hall Transport Museum.

The exhibition hosts a great selection of classic vehicles from over the decades.

Location – Pioneers’ Park, Rosettenville Road, La Rochelle.

Contact details – 011 435 9718

Constitutional Hill

Did you know that ConHill is line to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site soon? Every year on April 18, people celebrate World Heritage Day, also known as the Intl Day for Monuments and world heritage Sites. GTA is proudly home to the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, & SA is.. pic.twitter.com/BHCxNwi1iv ' Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) April 18, 2023

Constitutional Hill is one of the most versatile attractions you will find in the city.

The building is where some of the country’s biggest democratic decisions have been made.

Entrance is free on specific commemorative days, including today! (18 May)

Location – 11 Kotze Street, Johannesburg

Contact details – 011 381 3100

Museum Africa

Museum Africa is a real source of national pride, showcasing the talents of Africans across the centuries.

The fact that entrance to this museum is still free blows our minds a little bit.

Location – 121 Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree), Newtown

Contact details – 011 833 5624

ABSA Money Museum

The ABSA Money Museum in the Johannesburg CBD is one of the only places to see a complete South African money collection.

Entry is during office hours and there is no charge. You need an ID to gain access.

Location – 15 Troye Street, Barclays Towers West, Johannesburg

Contact details – museum@absa.africa

Adler Museum of Medicine

The A.R.T. cabinet made by #XavierClarisse. On show at the Adler Museum of Medicine at #wits. pic.twitter.com/T5oe2UaPRz ' Curate A Space (@CurateASpace) July 31, 2013

Wits University’s Adler Museum of Medicine will take you on a ride through the history of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

They have an array of crucial documents, sculptures, stamps and medallion collections, and a collection of rare books.

The museum also has a reconstruction of an early Johannesburg doctor’s room.

Location – York Road and Carse O'Gowrie Road, Parktown

Contact details – 011 717 2081

Nan Hua Temple

While the Nan Hua Temple is not exactly a traditional museum, it offers a great historical and cultural experience with brilliant architecture and perfectly crafted gardens.

There are strict rules as the utmost respect must be shown while in the temple.

Location – 27 Nan Hua Road, Cultura Park, Bronkhorstspruit

Contact details – 013 931 0009

Credo Mutwa Cultural Village

The Credo Mutwa cultural village is more than a museum, it is an outdoor experience steeped in tradition and African folklore #ExploreCredoMutwa ^GZ pic.twitter.com/iOBzPqBXu8 ' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 16, 2018

The Credo Mutwa Cultural Village, named after one of South Africa’s foremost traditional healers, is an open-air museum display of Mutwa’s sculptures between 1974 and 1986.

These sculptures and buildings depict African folklore, Zulu and Tsonga chiefs, traditional dwelling places, healing clinics and Mutwa’s strange ‘aliens’.

Location – 991 Bochabela Street, Jabavu, Soweto,

Contact details – 012 930 1813

