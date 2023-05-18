Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries. 18 May 2023 12:45 PM
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop' Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening. 18 May 2023 11:51 AM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed t... 18 May 2023 8:00 AM
[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia The time frame of the visits remains unclear. 18 May 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer. 18 May 2023 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively. 18 May 2023 8:26 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
View all Business
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they? 18 May 2023 1:07 PM
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage. 18 May 2023 12:52 PM
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered. 18 May 2023 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace. 16 May 2023 8:45 PM
View all Sport
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May. 18 May 2023 12:00 PM
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile. 17 May 2023 11:06 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal

18 May 2023 11:47 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
BRICS
The Conversation

There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making.

The unwillingness of some countries to back the West’s position on Ukraine is a wake-up call. Western leaders must now determine what they can offer to powerful states including Brazil, India and South Africa to keep them onside.

A new generation of alliances could begin to redistribute global power and grant emerging economies greater input into decisions that affect, and reflect, their interests. New alliances could also include fairer terms of trade and more effective development or aid schemes.

This should help ensure the sustainability of a wider global alliance, for example, to back Ukraine. Currently the global consensus to back Ukraine seems to be fragmenting. For instance, despite Brazil’s support for several UN resolutions in Ukraine’s favour, it has not condemned Russia outright.

Brazil also rejected calls to send military materiel to Ukraine. And during India’s time as a member of the UN security council, it abstained on votes related to the conflict.

All of this is a sign of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision making and is perceived, by some, as the West having too much power over other states.

Where does power lie?

International power is largely defined by the relative economic and military strengths of countries as well as historic influence. The UN permanent security council membership, for instance, is based on post-second world war strengths.

Power relations are often described to be between superpowers or “great powers” and “non-great powers”. These power gaps have led to large economies such as Brazil, India and South Africa being treated as less important in international affairs.

Some argue that international institutions such as the UN grant non-great powers a “bigger voice” to influence global affairs but simultaneously constrain their autonomy and deplete their already limited diplomatic resources. Their lack of a veto (only given to China, the UK, the US, France and Russia) often forces them to align their policy positions with those of superpowers.

This power structure ultimately leads to the marginalisation of states that may lack military strength but are considered economic forces in their own right, such as Brazil, India and South Africa.

China v the West

Into this mix of resentment about historic inequalities of power, China has added its own agenda and power play: to provide and enhance alternative sources of political and economic influence.

Right now, China is keen to show that it has more to offer Brazil, India, South Africa and others than the West. An indication of this was that Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit to China in April 2023 included many agreements and investment commitments.

There is also evidence of a political and economic shift away from the US and towards China, in particular through decreasing reliance on the dollar and the strengthening of the BRICS alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This bloc was set up in 2009, arguably to erode the political dominance of the US and Europe. In 2015, the member states created the New Development Bank as a way of accessing infrastructure funding through an alternative to Western-led economic institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Then in 2022, the bloc began discussing expanding membership to other countries, with Argentina, Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates among those that have expressed interest. The organisation aims to represent a section of the world GDP 30% greater than that of the United States, over 50% of the world’s population, and control of 60% of the world's gas reserves.

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com
The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

China rising

Meanwhile, China’s military power within Asia may soon exceed that of the US, and so the US sees the need to counter China’s influence in global institutions.

China’s stated position of non-interference in the domestic affairs of other economies may seem more favourable to other countries. This is often compared to the West’s interventions in other countries’ domestic affairs, particularly the United States’ long history of interventionism around the world.

An expanded Brics alliance provides an institutional platform for non-great powers such as Brazil and India to acquire a louder voice in international affairs. This can also grant them a more prominent role in making decisions that affect their national interests. Importantly, any expansion of membership will also increase China’s diplomatic clout.

The challenge for the West is to counterbalance these trends so as to retain countries including Brazil, India and South Africa within its sphere of influence. A new deal, particularly for these large democratic countries, is likely to be crucial and will need to be something that advances alternative models to the current state of international affairs.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by Jose Caballero, Senior Economist, IMD World Competitiveness Center, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

The Conversation


18 May 2023 11:47 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
BRICS
The Conversation

More from World

© xiaohanyinxiang/123rf.com

You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army

18 May 2023 9:02 AM

A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia

18 May 2023 7:34 AM

The time frame of the visits remains unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile

17 May 2023 11:06 AM

After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador

17 May 2023 8:50 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

16 May 2023 11:09 AM

This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

12 May 2023 8:37 AM

On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website

Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime

11 May 2023 12:33 PM

A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience

Opinion Politics

Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

Lifestyle Business

Legalise assisted dying in South Africa! - Dignity SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Gift of the Givers to unveil new medical stores facility at Charlotte Maxeke

18 May 2023 3:58 PM

Eskom’s chilly winter outlook: Capacity shortage could last until August

18 May 2023 3:56 PM

ActionSA urges Brink to prioritise Tshwane's financial stability in maiden Soca

18 May 2023 3:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA