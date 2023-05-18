Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend





Bongani Bingwa sits down with festival organiser Brad Holmes and musician Afrotronix, ahead of Bassline Fest.

Constitution Hill is the place to be this weekend as Bassline returns to Johannesburg on 20 May.

Attendees can look forward to a day of fun, incredible live music from the likes of Sjava and DBN Gogo, alongside scrumptious food from an array of food trucks and stalls.

There will also be an arts and craft market.

The idea is to get people to come for what they know but give them an experience of something entirely different. Brad Holmes, festival organiser.

Afrotronix looks forward to performing at Bassline Fest and sharing Africa's proud heritage.

I do have a message to share, and being in South Africa today is such an honour because my art is about showing what is African heritage – our Africanacity. Afrotronix, musician.

You don’t want to miss this!

Tickets are available on Computicket, from R350 per person.

