



Lester Kiewit catches up with UK Correspondent, Adam Gilchrist on the world's trending new stories.

Britain’s Prince Harry, wife Meghan and her mother were reportedly involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi in New York.

This was after the trio attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards gala in New York on 16 May, People magazine reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Women of Vision Awards with her mother, Doria Ragland. Meghan urged women to be the “visionary of your own life” as she was presented with an award at the ceremony in New York. pic.twitter.com/CZHNNoLbpF ' Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) May 17, 2023

The couple reportedly left the gala and took shelter at the Manhattan police station from the paparazzi.

Sky News reports that while the group switched to a yellow taxi, accompanied by a security guard, they were still followed by paparazzi.

While a spokesperson for the couple described the incident as ‘relentless’, lasting for more than two hours, the taxi driver told BBC News that he did not think the paparazzi were being ‘aggressive’.

"New York is the safest place to be, there's police stations, cops on every corner," he said.

New York Police Department, who was assisting the security team, confirms that there was a paparazzi pursuit but “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard”.

A high-speed chase in New York? Anyone who has been to New York knows that you might get five minutes going at some speed and that is it, you are stuck in a traffic jam like everyone else. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi