Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has officially finally confirmed that the much talked about ‘locked chats’ feature is indeed coming to WhatsApp.
The new feature known as Chat Lock will allow users higher levels of privacy and security by enabling users to lock individual chats making them only accessible by entering a password or using biometric security features like fingerprint access.
Zuckerberg made the announcement on his other Meta-owned social media platform, Facebook.
New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content.Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO
Locked chats will be placed in a separate folder on the app. For added privacy, locked chats will also not generate a message preview when new texts are received by users.
The app will ask users to set up authentication features such as their phone passcode, fingerprint or Face ID if they are not already activated before locking a chat.
How to turn on Chat Lock
·Tap chat info > Chat lock.
·Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint or Lock This Chat with Face ID.
·Tap View to see the chat in the Locked Chats folder.
This article first appeared on 947 : Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
More from Lifestyle
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?Read More
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.Read More
Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend
The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'
Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.Read More
[LISTEN] An energy expert shares ways to KEEP WARM during loadshedding
An energy expert from the University of Witwatersrand, Dr Neil Stacey, shares tips to stay warm this winter during loadshedding.Read More
It’s International Museum Day! Visit these cool museums in Joburg for FREE
Explore Johannesburg's unique museums, free of charge.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.Read More