Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.
Bassline Fest celebrates 'Africanacity' in Joburg this weekend
The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.
View all Lifestyle
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works

18 May 2023 12:48 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
WhatsApp

The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has officially finally confirmed that the much talked about ‘locked chats’ feature is indeed coming to WhatsApp.

The new feature known as Chat Lock will allow users higher levels of privacy and security by enabling users to lock individual chats making them only accessible by entering a password or using biometric security features like fingerprint access.

Zuckerberg made the announcement on his other Meta-owned social media platform, Facebook.

New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO
Locked messages will move to a folder at the top of the app. Picture: Facebook
Locked messages will move to a folder at the top of the app. Picture: Facebook

Locked chats will be placed in a separate folder on the app. For added privacy, locked chats will also not generate a message preview when new texts are received by users.

The app will ask users to set up authentication features such as their phone passcode, fingerprint or Face ID if they are not already activated before locking a chat.

How to turn on Chat Lock

·Tap chat info > Chat lock.

·Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint or Lock This Chat with Face ID.

·Tap View to see the chat in the Locked Chats folder.


This article first appeared on 947 : Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works




