Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
As interest rates and food inflation climbs, Pick 'n Pay hopes to come to the rescue by rewarding their Smart Shoppers by randomly selecting one winner from every store nationwide every day until 18 June.
Yes, this means, you'll get groceries for FREE - if you're lucky.
This initiative launched on 8 May already and has surprised over 2,700 winners with a free shop collectively valued at R1.6 million with R10 million of free groceries to be gifted until 18 June.
To qualify to win, customers need to swipe their registered Smart Shopper card and buy any two participating products.
If you're selected as a winner (maybe it's you), you'll be notified at till point and you won't have to pay a cent for anything in your shopping basket.
On this initiative, the grocery giant says...
The initiative aims to provide some relief to shoppers during a difficult period while also creating moments of true excitement. Two customers walked out with a free shop worth more than R10,000 each, much to their considerable delight.Pick 'n Pay, Statement
Ah, what a time to be a Smart Shopper!
Here's to retailers understanding that the struggle is, R.E.A.L!
