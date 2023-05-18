Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks
Not that it needed to but Tennis Classic Coconut Biscuits just got better!
Bakers Biscuits South Africa just transformed two iconic Mzansi classics: tennis biscuits and rusks - what a time to be alive.
The already loved Tennis Biscuits is a teatime staple in most homes and the perfect dessert-base - if you know, you know.
So, it makes sense that Tennis Biscuits fans around Mzansi took to social media to express their love of this new combination.
Local chef, Zola Nene even said that she'll test it out.
Oh now this is a YES! Need to try these asap!Zola Nene, Chef - Instagram Comment
If you're keen to try this one, head to Checkers, Spar, Pick 'n Pay or Makro to get them (they're quite popular so don't be disappointed if they're sold out).
Mmm, teatime snacks just got lekker boujee - in the best way!
This article first appeared on KFM : Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-oDWUJz19/?hl=en
More from Lifestyle
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding
'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.Read More
[WATCH] Parked car sinks into lake after woman forgets to engage handbrake
This woman may be in trouble with her insurance company after failing to secure the handbrake after parking her car.Read More
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers
Here is how you can retrieve them.Read More
Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving
A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over.Read More
[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day
How far are you willing to go for your wedding day?Read More
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?Read More
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.Read More
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.Read More
Pick n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More