



Not that it needed to but Tennis Classic Coconut Biscuits just got better!

Bakers Biscuits South Africa just transformed two iconic Mzansi classics: tennis biscuits and rusks - what a time to be alive.

The already loved Tennis Biscuits is a teatime staple in most homes and the perfect dessert-base - if you know, you know.

So, it makes sense that Tennis Biscuits fans around Mzansi took to social media to express their love of this new combination.

Local chef, Zola Nene even said that she'll test it out.

Oh now this is a YES! Need to try these asap! Zola Nene, Chef - Instagram Comment

If you're keen to try this one, head to Checkers, Spar, Pick 'n Pay or Makro to get them (they're quite popular so don't be disappointed if they're sold out).

Mmm, teatime snacks just got lekker boujee - in the best way!

This article first appeared on KFM : Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks