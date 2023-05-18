[WATCH] Parked car sinks into lake after woman forgets to engage handbrake
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you have a handbrake story that cost you money?
After reversing the car, the woman parked and got out to join her companion on a jet ski.
However, she forgot to put the handbrake on, and they were shocked when the car sunk into the water.
Check out the full video below.
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
