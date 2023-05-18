New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding 'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer. 18 May 2023 5:47 PM
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity The platform is expected to launch in July. 18 May 2023 5:18 PM
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers Here is how you can retrieve them. 18 May 2023 3:43 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer. 18 May 2023 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively. 18 May 2023 8:26 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Parked car sinks into lake after woman forgets to engage handbrake This woman may be in trouble with her insurance company after failing to secure the handbrake after parking her car. 18 May 2023 4:55 PM
Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over. 18 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day How far are you willing to go for your wedding day? 18 May 2023 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be pl... 16 May 2023 7:54 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash Callies lost 4-0 to City, who earned automatic promotion to the Premiership from that result, with all 4 goals being conceded in t... 15 May 2023 7:46 PM
View all Sport
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May. 18 May 2023 12:00 PM
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture

18 May 2023 2:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
New York City
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

The buildings in New York City weigh almost 1.7 trillion pounds, which is causing it to sink lower into the bodies of water around it.

They do just keep building these enormous skyscrapers there, and you do kind of [wonder] can the land hold it and for how long?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The city is reportedly getting closer to the water at a rate of 1 to 2 millimetres each year.

This may not seem like a lot but does increase the Big Apple’s risk of being hit by natural disasters, and being affected by the rising sea level.

1 to 2 millimetres every year adds up quite quickly.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Picture: Michael Pewny from Pixabay
Picture: Michael Pewny from Pixabay

In addition to the weight of the architecture, the weight of the more that 8 million people who live in New York city are also weighing it down says Friedman.

It is the city that never sleeps, is it the city that never sinks?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more. Skip to 05:28.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture




18 May 2023 2:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
New York City
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

More from World

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal

18 May 2023 11:47 AM

There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© xiaohanyinxiang/123rf.com

You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army

18 May 2023 9:02 AM

A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia

18 May 2023 7:34 AM

The time frame of the visits remains unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile

17 May 2023 11:06 AM

After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador

17 May 2023 8:50 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

16 May 2023 11:09 AM

This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

12 May 2023 8:37 AM

On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius

Local Politics

Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

Lifestyle Business

Legalise assisted dying in South Africa! - Dignity SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramokgopa says power ships will form part of SA's emergency energy procurement

18 May 2023 10:02 PM

Tshwane mayor Brink calls for overhaul of city's revenue management system

18 May 2023 9:20 PM

Off-duty Leap officer, 2 other men shot dead in Crossroads

18 May 2023 8:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA