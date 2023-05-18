New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
The buildings in New York City weigh almost 1.7 trillion pounds, which is causing it to sink lower into the bodies of water around it.
They do just keep building these enormous skyscrapers there, and you do kind of [wonder] can the land hold it and for how long?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The city is reportedly getting closer to the water at a rate of 1 to 2 millimetres each year.
This may not seem like a lot but does increase the Big Apple’s risk of being hit by natural disasters, and being affected by the rising sea level.
1 to 2 millimetres every year adds up quite quickly.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
In addition to the weight of the architecture, the weight of the more that 8 million people who live in New York city are also weighing it down says Friedman.
It is the city that never sleeps, is it the city that never sinks?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
