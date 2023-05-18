[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A woman shares her desire to get a controversial cosmetic procedure for her wedding day in September.
In a Tiktok video, a woman shares how she wants the new Botox craze for her wedding called traptox or Trap Botox.
The process involves injecting Botox into the trapezium muscles in the shoulders, apparently giving the neck and shoulders a slimmer and more streamlined appearance.
Watch the video below explaining how Trap Botox works.
@stacemariep TRAP TOX, I'm counting on you 🙏 #weddingtiktok #trapbotox #2023bride #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Stace
