[PICS] Backstreet Boys living it up in South Africa





While many of us look forward to seeing the Backstreet Boys live, it appears the boy band themselves have been looking forward to coming to South Africa just as much.

From shark diving to watching the rugby, and even hitting up the golf course, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are having a great time taking in the sites.

In case you didn’t know, the band have touched down in Mzansi for the SA-leg of their DNA Tour.

The shark diving dream

Carter took to his Instagram to share a sweet story of how he has always wanted to go shark diving.

He and Richardson were able to tick this milestone off their bucket list ahead of the Cape Town shows.

"We just want to thank @marinedynamics for helping us write off another bucket list wish at the same time as teaching us how to cherish and protect these great creatures that live in our beautiful oceans,” Carter says.

He also visited Signal Hill, sharing a short video of his journey.

Four!

McLean opted to hits the golf course when the group touched down in the Mother City.

“When I’m in South Africa, you know I gots to play golf. Also made a new friend,” he captioned his post with a carousel of images.

He also found his favourite coffee spot – who doesn’t love a good cup of Motherland!

Rugby anyone?

Littrell and Dorough admired the view at Cape Town stadium as the Stormers took on the Irish team Connacht.

The pair venture future, going on a wine tasting in Stellenbosch and even hiked at Table Mountain.

