Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
Drinking usually does not lead to the best decision making.
A man in Colorado made a series of bad decisions while he was reportedly intoxicated.
The was first deciding to drive, and the second was trying to swap places with his dog when he was pulled over by police and pretending that he was not driving.
I suppose when you are drunk enough that makes sense to you.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The driver was stopped by police for driving 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.
He was apprehended by the police and, after being medically cleared at the hospital, booked and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs among other charges.
The police posed about this incident on their Facebook page and noted that the dog ‘does not face any charges and was let off with a warning.’
Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 08:19)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168648474_border-collie-dog-sitting-in-a-car-and-looking-out.html
More from Lifestyle
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding
'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.Read More
[WATCH] Parked car sinks into lake after woman forgets to engage handbrake
This woman may be in trouble with her insurance company after failing to secure the handbrake after parking her car.Read More
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers
Here is how you can retrieve them.Read More
[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day
How far are you willing to go for your wedding day?Read More
Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks
The classic teatime biscuit treat upgrades to rusks - ready to dip them into a cuppa?Read More
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?Read More
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.Read More
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.Read More
Pick n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More