Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving

Drinking usually does not lead to the best decision making.

A man in Colorado made a series of bad decisions while he was reportedly intoxicated.

The was first deciding to drive, and the second was trying to swap places with his dog when he was pulled over by police and pretending that he was not driving.

I suppose when you are drunk enough that makes sense to you. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

dorazett/123rf

The driver was stopped by police for driving 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

He was apprehended by the police and, after being medically cleared at the hospital, booked and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs among other charges.

The police posed about this incident on their Facebook page and noted that the dog ‘does not face any charges and was let off with a warning.’

